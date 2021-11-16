JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

