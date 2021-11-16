JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $184,000 Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 11,130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Drive Shack worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

