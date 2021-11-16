JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $181,000 Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 97.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

