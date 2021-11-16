JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $168,000 Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.43. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

