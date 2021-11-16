JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

