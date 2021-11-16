Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.80. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 87,401 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$84.12 million and a PE ratio of 0.67.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

