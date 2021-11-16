Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.34. 104,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

