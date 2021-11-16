John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 96 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.