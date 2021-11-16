John R. Rutherford Buys 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.
EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.