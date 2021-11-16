John R. Rutherford Buys 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.