Joel Mahoney Sells 60,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTYH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 55,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,971. The firm has a market cap of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,648,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 561,082 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 396,665 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.