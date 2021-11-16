Jetcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $591,099.29 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $591,099.29 and approximately $101,109.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

