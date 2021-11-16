Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Generation Bio Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Generation Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.85.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

