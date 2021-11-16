Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 122,095 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,024.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

