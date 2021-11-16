Jarvis Network Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.22 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

