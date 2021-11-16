Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 80.7% in October

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the October 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

