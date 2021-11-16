James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.86 million and a P/E ratio of 93.72. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,539 ($20.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,324.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,292.73.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

