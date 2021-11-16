Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

JAGX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.