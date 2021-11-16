Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the October 14th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IVH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 77,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

