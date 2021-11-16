Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
