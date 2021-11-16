Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.