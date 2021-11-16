Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) received a C$12.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a PE ratio of -103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

