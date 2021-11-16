Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the October 14th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,336.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

