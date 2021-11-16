iStar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

iStar has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect iStar to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iStar will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

