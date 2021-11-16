iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 447.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.