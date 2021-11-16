iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.