iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

