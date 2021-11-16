iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,485. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

