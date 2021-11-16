iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

