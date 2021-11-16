iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $469.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.