iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.14

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 26712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

