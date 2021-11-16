iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 101,466 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.