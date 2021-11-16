iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $89,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 139,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

