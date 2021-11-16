iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

