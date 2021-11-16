iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 72.9% in October

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $348,000.

COMT stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98.

