iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

