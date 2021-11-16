iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,622,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,219. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.