iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

