iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

