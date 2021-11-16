iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

