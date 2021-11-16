Iridium Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Iridium has a market cap of $849,247.99 and approximately $2,323.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.66 or 1.00023157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.91 or 0.07031646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,613,450 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.