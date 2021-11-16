IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.