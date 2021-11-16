Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

