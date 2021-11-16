Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

