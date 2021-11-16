Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,227 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

