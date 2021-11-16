Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

