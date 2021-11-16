Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

