Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $468.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.