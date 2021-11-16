ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IACB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 5,935.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.