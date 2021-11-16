Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

