Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

