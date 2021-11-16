Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,607 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $429.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.44 and a 200-day moving average of $401.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $325.41 and a 12 month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

